Vidya Balan celebrated 17 years of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and thanked the audience for showering her character with abundant love. She will be returning as Mounjulika for third part in the franchise

Vidya Balan

Listen to this article Vidya Balan celebrates 17 years of Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 'Still called Monjulika wherever I go' x 00:00

The blockbuster horror comedy entertainer Bhool Bhulaiyaa completed 17 years on October 12. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, and Paresh Rawal in crucial roles. The movie was the official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' starring Mohanlal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the movie was full of fun and comedy, it is mainly remembered for the versatile actress and powerhouse of talent, Vidya Balan, whose impeccable performance as the ghost 'Manjulika' left an indelible mark on audiences. With her outstanding performance, expressions, and body language, Vidya made the character iconic, adding a significant horror element to the film. The impact she left as Manjulika is unmatched, and fans have since been asking for more.

Since the emergence of meme culture, Manjulika has been a staple in the meme world. Vidya’s character remains iconic and relevant, being adapted humorously for various occasions.

Vidya Balan celebrates 17 years of Bhool Bhulaiyaa

As the film completed 17 years, Vidya Balan who is gearing up to return to the franchise, took to social media to express gratitude.

She wrote, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa released on 12th October 2007 and who knew that 17 years later it would be the gift that keeps on giving…that I’d still be called Monjulika wherever I go… and that all these years later, I’d get a chance to reprise the role that has given me so much!

Thank you Monjulika❣️

Thank you Bhool Bhulaiyaa❣️

and Thank you all for all your love,today and everyday 🙏❣️

Iss baar Diwali ke din aa rahi hoon main !! 💀

See you in theatres on 1st Nov"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Vidya Balan to return as Manjoulika for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya Balan’s comeback as Manjulika is being touted as the most awaited comeback to a sequel in Hindi cinema .Vidya Balan and Kartik who are both known to promote their films with fervour are going all out on this one and from the looks of it having oodles of fun.

Vidya Balan's presence in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has heightened the horror and thrill elements of the film. The trailer teases an epic showdown between Manjulika and Rooh Baba, played by Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan, respectively.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set for a Diwali release in cinemas also stars Madhuri Dixit & Tripti Dimri. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series, the film promises to reignite the magic and horror of the original, driven by the electrifying comeback of Vidya Balan as Manjulika.