Director Sujoy Ghosh is best-known for the path-breaking Vidya Balan-starrer 'Kahaani', which in a way changed the scenario of suspense dramas in the Hindi movie industry

Vidya Balan in Kahaani

Listen to this article How Vidya Balan changed outfits in the middle of the road for 'Kahaani': 'We were on a tight budget' x 00:00

Director Sujoy Ghosh has a penchant for thriller movies. Inspired by Hollywood or South Korean flicks, the director has come up with his own dish of desi suspense dramas. Interestingly, the director started his career in the Hindi film industry with the musical 'Jhankaar Beats' which turned out to be a hit. But he is best known for the path-breaking Vidya Balan-starrer 'Kahaani', which in a way changed the scenario of suspense dramas in the Hindi movie industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vidya Balan changed outfits in the middle of the road for 'Kahaani

In an interview with Mashable India, Sujoy Ghosh shared the challenges he faced during the film's production due to a tight budget. He said “You have no idea. We didn’t have any budget to even afford a vanity van. We didn’t have the luxury of pausing shoot because we were on a tight budget. So, every time she had to change, we used to cover her Innova with a black cloth, in the middle of the road, and she used to change inside and come out for shoot.”

About the Sujoy Ghosh directorial ‘Kahaani’

In the treasure trove of innumerable characters in the Hindi film industry, Vidya Bagchi and Bob Biswas surely hold prized possessions. These two characters were part of Ghosh's most commercially successful creation 'Kahaani'. The Bengali cast and crew, the alleys of Kolkata, the yellow taxis, and a bunch of secrets made up the world of Ghosh's cinematic vision. The film won several awards, including three National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. The film was so popular, that it came up with a spin-off (Bob Biswas) and a spiritual sequel titled (Kahaani 2) later.

Sujoy Ghosh’s next to have Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next film titled 'King'. It features Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist. Rumour has it that the film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protege and learns to be like him.