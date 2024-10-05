Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > How Vidya Balan changed outfits in the middle of the road for Kahaani We were on a tight budget

How Vidya Balan changed outfits in the middle of the road for 'Kahaani': 'We were on a tight budget'

Updated on: 05 October,2024 04:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Director Sujoy Ghosh is best-known for the path-breaking Vidya Balan-starrer 'Kahaani', which in a way changed the scenario of suspense dramas in the Hindi movie industry

How Vidya Balan changed outfits in the middle of the road for 'Kahaani': 'We were on a tight budget'

Vidya Balan in Kahaani

Listen to this article
How Vidya Balan changed outfits in the middle of the road for 'Kahaani': 'We were on a tight budget'
x
00:00

Director Sujoy Ghosh has a penchant for thriller movies. Inspired by Hollywood or South Korean flicks, the director has come up with his own dish of desi suspense dramas. Interestingly, the director started his career in the Hindi film industry with the musical 'Jhankaar Beats' which turned out to be a hit. But he is best known for the path-breaking Vidya Balan-starrer 'Kahaani', which in a way changed the scenario of suspense dramas in the Hindi movie industry. 


Vidya Balan changed outfits in the middle of the road for 'Kahaani


In an interview with Mashable India, Sujoy Ghosh shared the challenges he faced during the film's production due to a tight budget. He said “You have no idea. We didn’t have any budget to even afford a vanity van. We didn’t have the luxury of pausing shoot because we were on a tight budget. So, every time she had to change, we used to cover her Innova with a black cloth, in the middle of the road, and she used to change inside and come out for shoot.”


About the Sujoy Ghosh directorial ‘Kahaani’ 

In the treasure trove of innumerable characters in the Hindi film industry, Vidya Bagchi and Bob Biswas surely hold prized possessions. These two characters were part of Ghosh's most commercially successful creation 'Kahaani'. The Bengali cast and crew, the alleys of Kolkata, the yellow taxis, and a bunch of secrets made up the world of Ghosh's cinematic vision. The film won several awards, including three National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. The film was so popular, that it came up with a spin-off (Bob Biswas) and a spiritual sequel titled (Kahaani 2) later.

Sujoy Ghosh’s next to have Shah Rukh Khan 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next film titled 'King'. It features Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist. Rumour has it that the film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protege and learns to be like him. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sujoy ghosh vidya balan kahaani Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK