Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan are all set to be seen together on the big screen for the first time in the upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Ahead of the film's release, the two stars gave a glimpse of their dance fae-off in the song Ami Je Tomar 3.0. They performed live and created magic on stage with their mesmerising dance moves at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai on Friday.

Performing live is not a easy task but the talented duo of Vidya and Madhuri did not fail to impress. During the performance, Vidya gracefully managed to continue dancing despite falling on the stage mid-performance. She slipped during the performance and had the presence of mind to carry on with her performance without missing a beat. She impressed everyone with the way she managed to handle the situation with confidence.

Vidya Balan praises Madhuri Dixit

Vidya praised Madhuri and said that she always wanted to dance with her since she watched her performing on the hit track, 'Ek Do Teen' from 'Tezaab'.

She said, "Today one of my dreams came true. When I saw 'Ek Do Teen', I wished to dance like her and today I performed with her, of course I fell but the way she handled, she is Madhuri Dixit.."

Although the track has always been loved by the audience since the release of the first instalment, this time it showcased a powerful face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

While appreciating the performances of Vidya and Madhuri, Kartik shared, "The day shoot happened, the day it was announced that this shoot was going to happen, we were all so excited from that day. Along with that, when this shoot was happening, I didn't even need to come there, I was just watching the live performance. That I will never miss this opportunity. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To see Madhuri ji and Vidya ji performing together, that too in 'Ami Je Tomar'."

About the new song Ami Je Tomar 3.0

While Ami Je Tomar has been a classic song of the franchise since the first installment, this time it arrives with an entirely new energy. Ami Je Tomar 3.0 features a face-off between the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. As they take over the stage with their electrifying performances, this song has become even more special. The song brings the amalgamation of Kathak by Madhuri and Bharatnatyam by Vidya in a royal form.

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The new version of the song is reprised by Amaal Mallik. Acclaimed choreographer Chinni Prakash has expertly crafted a mesmerizing blend of these classical dance forms, showcasing both stars at their best.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy.The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.

Set to hit theatres on November 1, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres.

As anticipation builds for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', fans are eager to see how the story unfolds, especially with the beloved characters of Manjulika and Rooh Baba back on screen.