Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Left ya right

Up and about: Left ya right?

Updated on: 16 September,2024 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

We’d assume Vidya Balan and Rajpal Yadav would ask each other which profile suits them better as they prepare to chuckle on a comedy show, but given their comic skills, we’re sure this duo is a riot behind the scenes too

Pics/Yogen Shah

Rakul Preet Singh; Urvashi Rautela; Bhagyashree; Poonam Dhillon; Sonu Sood and Ananya Panday


It’s all in the genes, and the jeans

As though fate hasn’t made them look all too similar, Saif Ali Khan and son Ibrahim step out for a lunch date sporting attires that appear to be ‘cut from the same cloth’

A minute or an hour? 

Is Sidharth Malhotra cueing lensmen on how long they’d have to wait before he’d be willing to strike a pose for them when they spot him in Andheri? 

All things love

The only thing more beautiful than Madhuri Dixit’s smile is seeing her share a happy moment with her husband, Dr Sriram Nene. Sundays are for family dates, we suppose!

