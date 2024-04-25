Vidya Balan reveals she only has 25 sarees in her collection; confesses 'I don’t get a chance to repeat my sarees'

Vidya Balan confessed that she only has 25 sarees in her collection, which might be less than one would expect from the fashion maven

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan, the actor famous for her elegant saree choices, has always stayed true to her style, even as fashion trends come and go. Surprisingly, despite her deep appreciation for traditional Indian attire, Vidya confessed that she only has 25 sarees in her collection, which might be less than expected.

During a conversation on the YouTube channel Unfiltered by Samdish, Vidya Balan was questioned about the extent of her wardrobe. She responded, indicating that it's not as expansive as people might assume.

“It’s not at all huge as compared to most other women, and definitely other actors. But I am a minimalist, I have to say that. I don’t possess too many things,” she said, and added, “Everyone keeps asking me how many sarees do I have because I wear a lot of sarees. I have 25 sarees.”

The host was surprised by the small number of sarees Vidya owns, and in response, she mentioned that she often gives away her sarees because she doesn't often get the chance to wear them more than once, “I keep giving away sarees. Because what will I do holding on to them? I don’t get a chance to repeat my sarees so the one I have kept are ones that have some sort of emotional meaning to me,” she said.

What else was said during the interview?

In the same interview Vidya Balan said that she would not like to talk about politics. Elaborating on her reason for the same, she said, "Politics se bohot darr lagta hai, phir humko ban-van kardege toh… It hasn’t happened with me, thankfully, but now actors have are wary about talking about politics because you don’t know who will get offended. Especially around the release of a film, it is the work of 200 people at stake, so I just say keep me away from politics."

When asked if she has seen this fear of talking about politics right from the beginning of her career, she said that it was not the case earlier. "This has been happening because of social media, people take offense over everything. They give their input even on matters they don’t know much about. So it’s best to zip your mouth and keep working,” she added.