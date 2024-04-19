Vidya Balan reveals a director she worked with wore the same shorts for 42 days

Vidya Balan recently recalled an anecdote from the sets of a film. She revealed the superstition the director of the film followed

Vidya Balan is one of the most versatile and talented actors in India. The actress has been a part of several hit films over the years and before joining movies also worked in theatres and TV. Recently, she revealed a hilarious anecdote from a movie set.

It is well known that several members of the film industry sometimes resort to superstitious beliefs in the hopes of making their films work. Vidya shared one such incident from the sets of a film she worked on. During an appearance as a panelist on comedian Raunaq Rajani's show 'Relationshit Advice', Vidya opened up about a bizarre superstition by her director. "I was on a film set where the director wore the same pair of shorts for 42 days because he was superstitious. Actually, I didn’t notice because I wasn’t looking, but I heard about it. " When the host gathered that it was a superstition, he asked if the film worked at the box office. To this, Vidya promptly said, "The film bombed".

When asked about the name of the movie or the director, Vidya laughed and added, “Actually, I’ve forgotten the name.”

Vidya Balan being termed bad luck :

Vidya made her acting debut in the 2005 film 'Parineeta' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. However, long before 'Parineeta', she was all set to make her debut with the Malayalam film titled 'Chakram'. However, the film got shelved and Vidya was labelled a bringer of bad luck. This resulted in Vidya getting replaced from a dozen Malayalam movies she had signed.

Vidya started her professional acting career with the TV show 'Hum Paanch' and commercial advertisements. Her first big break came in the form of a Malayalam film offer with a chance to work opposite superstar Mohanlal. While pursuing her education, Vidya was cast as the female lead in director Kamal’s 'Chakram'. She became the talk of the town. Even before the release of the film, thanks to the announcement of her role opposite Mohanlal she secured 12 film offers.

However, Chakram was called off due to some alleged production issues. Mohanlal walked out of the project. A project of the superstar getting shelved was a rare phenomenon and left producers baffled. Balan was the only new person on the team and was eventually labelled bad luck resulting in her losing all the other 12 films as well.

Later, she was offered 'Parineeta' which changed her fate. She went on to deliver memorable performances and even won the National award for Best Actress for Dirty Picture. She later found a spit in the Cannes Film Festival Jurybas well. She has shouldered several female-led films like Kahaani, Tumhari Sulu, Dirty Picture, Sherni, Jalsa, and Neeyat among others.