Vidya Balan reveals Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora were her childhood neighbours, says 'just Chembur has produced too many hotties'

Vidya Balan, Pic/Instagram

Vidya Balan recently shared that she goes back a long way with fellow actors Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora. According to Vidya, Shilpa was her senior in school, and she described her as a "hottie" and a basketball player. In an interview with CurlyTales, Vidya fondly remembered a day when her mother decided she should play basketball, and Shilpa took the time to teach her how to dribble the ball when she struggled.

"Shilpa was my senior by I think three years. She was always the hottie. She was also a basketball player. I remember one day, my mom decided I should play basketball. At 6 in the morning, I set off to play basketball. And there were already murmurs that Shilpa might be joining the movies and stuff like that. And I remember she was so sweet. I'll never forget she taught me how to dribble the ball. And I thought, ‘Abhi toh mujhe aa gaya sab kuchh' (Now I’ve learnt everything there is). I told my mom, ‘Maine seekh liya. Kal se nahi jeena hai. Subah uth ke nahi jana hai’ (I've learnt everything. I don't need to get up in the morning and go for it again)."

Regarding Malaika Arora, Vidya mentioned that Malaika was her neighbor in the Chembur locality of Mumbai, where Vidya spent her childhood. Malaika would walk down the lane at a specific time for her French tuitions, and would have all eyes on her as she passed through!

“There was also Malaika Arora. She was from another school. But I remember she would walk down the lane at a particular time for her French tuitions, which were on my lane. And all the boys would be sitting out at that time, waiting for Malaika to pass. Just Chembur has produced too many hotties. What to do," she laughed and said.

On the professional front, Vidya starred "Neeyat," directed by Anu Menon. Anu Menon previously collaborated with Vidya on the biopic of Mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi. In "Neeyat," Vidya portrays a detective solving a high-profile murder at an isolated mansion, reminiscent of Agatha Christie-style mysteries. The film was released on July 7 and had an opening collection of a little over â¹1 crore at the box office.