Breaking News
Mid-Day Special: How traffic cops reduced deaths in Mumbai’s black spots
Pope Francis in critical condition with early kidney failure as prayers pour in
Mumbai: Unruly bikers reducing Marine Drive to racing track, allege residents
Citing ‘inadequate arrest’, Mumbai court grants bail to man held for smuggling gold
Nashik Kumbh Mela preparations gather momentum
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch Vidyut Jammwal pours hot wax on his eyes while performing a dangerous act on stage

Watch! Vidyut Jammwal pours hot wax on his eyes while performing a dangerous act on stage

Updated on: 24 February,2025 09:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a video shared on Instagram, Vidyut Jammwal can be seen pouring hot wax on his eyes and later attempting to slice a fruit kept near a man’s private area

Watch! Vidyut Jammwal pours hot wax on his eyes while performing a dangerous act on stage

Vidyut Jammwal Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Watch! Vidyut Jammwal pours hot wax on his eyes while performing a dangerous act on stage
x
00:00

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is currently busy with filmmaker AR Murugadoss’s next starring Mohanlal and Sivakarthikeyan, left the internet stunned with his dangerous act on stage at the Action Hero Fitness Awards. In a video shared on Instagram, Vidyut can be seen pouring hot wax on his eyes and later attempting to slice a fruit kept near a man’s private area. Watch the video below. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)



Vidyut Jammwal’s unique reverse writing skill

Apart from showcasing his prowess in action sequences and hair-raising stunts, Vidyut Jammwal possesses a unique skill, which is journaling in mirror images or reverse writing.

The actor, who started learning the Indian martial art form, Kalaripayattu, at the age of three, said that as a martial artist, engaging in various art forms such as sketching, calligraphy, writing, and painting helps in making the hardness of the hands supple.

He told IANS, "Yes, not many know about (my) reverse writing (skill). As a martial artist, it is important to learn different forms of art to enhance your skills, such as sketching, calligraphy, writing, and painting. It makes the hardness of the hands supple and gives the elasticity in the fingers."

"So as a martial artist, it is important to do all these skills and use your neuromuscular connection to make your hands more light and easy. Hence, you tend to do these things and train yourself in different forms,” he added. 

Vidyut Jammwal's work front

Vidyut, who was named in the ‘10 People You Don’t Want To Mess With’ list alongside Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and British Adventurer Bear Grylls in 2020 bankrolled ‘Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa’ in 2024 which also featured Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. The sports action thriller is directed by Aditya Datt. 

He will next be seen in AR Murugadoss’s much-awaited explosive action entertainer, Dil Madharasi. The film features a host of stars such as Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Vikranth.

Produced by the popular production house Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film has cinematography by Sudeep Elamon and music by Anirudh Ravichander. editing by Mani Ratnam’s favourite editor, Sreekar Prasad.

The high-octane stunts in the film have been choreographed by Kevin Kumar while the costumes in the film have been designed by Deepali Noor. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vidyut jamwal viral videos Entertainment News bollywood news Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK