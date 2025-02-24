In a video shared on Instagram, Vidyut Jammwal can be seen pouring hot wax on his eyes and later attempting to slice a fruit kept near a man’s private area

Vidyut Jammwal Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Watch! Vidyut Jammwal pours hot wax on his eyes while performing a dangerous act on stage x 00:00

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is currently busy with filmmaker AR Murugadoss’s next starring Mohanlal and Sivakarthikeyan, left the internet stunned with his dangerous act on stage at the Action Hero Fitness Awards. In a video shared on Instagram, Vidyut can be seen pouring hot wax on his eyes and later attempting to slice a fruit kept near a man’s private area. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Vidyut Jammwal’s unique reverse writing skill

Apart from showcasing his prowess in action sequences and hair-raising stunts, Vidyut Jammwal possesses a unique skill, which is journaling in mirror images or reverse writing.

The actor, who started learning the Indian martial art form, Kalaripayattu, at the age of three, said that as a martial artist, engaging in various art forms such as sketching, calligraphy, writing, and painting helps in making the hardness of the hands supple.

He told IANS, "Yes, not many know about (my) reverse writing (skill). As a martial artist, it is important to learn different forms of art to enhance your skills, such as sketching, calligraphy, writing, and painting. It makes the hardness of the hands supple and gives the elasticity in the fingers."

"So as a martial artist, it is important to do all these skills and use your neuromuscular connection to make your hands more light and easy. Hence, you tend to do these things and train yourself in different forms,” he added.

Vidyut Jammwal's work front

Vidyut, who was named in the ‘10 People You Don’t Want To Mess With’ list alongside Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and British Adventurer Bear Grylls in 2020 bankrolled ‘Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa’ in 2024 which also featured Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. The sports action thriller is directed by Aditya Datt.

He will next be seen in AR Murugadoss’s much-awaited explosive action entertainer, Dil Madharasi. The film features a host of stars such as Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Vikranth.

Produced by the popular production house Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film has cinematography by Sudeep Elamon and music by Anirudh Ravichander. editing by Mani Ratnam’s favourite editor, Sreekar Prasad.

The high-octane stunts in the film have been choreographed by Kevin Kumar while the costumes in the film have been designed by Deepali Noor.