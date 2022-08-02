'Liger' meets 'Godfather': Vijay Deverakonda strikes a pose with Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi

The 'Arjun Reddy' actor took his Instagram space and shared a glimpse of his meeting with Salman and Chiranjeevi. While Chiranjeevi and Salman donned leather jackets with denim, Vijay kept it casual in a simple T-shirt and lowers

Vijay Deverakonda. Pic/Yogen Shah

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda was seen having a gala time with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Megastar Chiranjeevi ahead of his Bollywood debut 'Liger' release.

The 'Arjun Reddy' actor took his Instagram space and shared a glimpse of his meeting with Salman and Chiranjeevi. While Chiranjeevi and Salman donned leather jackets with denim, Vijay kept it casual in a simple T-shirt and lowers.

Sharing the post, Vijay wrote, "Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela sir & @beingsalmankhan sir -Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always."

To note, 'Liger' is produced by Karan Johar and is all set to hit theatres on August 26, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It will mark Vijay's first Bollywood debut and Ananya's first multi-lingual film.

Vijay will play an MMA artist with a stutter and Ananya has been roped in as his leading lady. Apart from these two, Ramy Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Despande, and Getup Srinu will be seen in the movie alongside legendary boxer Mike Tyson in a special cameo.

