Vijay Sethupathi is getting ready for his next film, 'Merry Christmas'. Now, Vijay has opened up about his core memory from the first time he visited Mumbai

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Listen to this article Vijay Sethupathi says he was supposed to do 'Laal Singh Chaddha', reveals Aamir Khan invited him home during his first visit to Mumbai x 00:00

Vijay Sethupathi is getting ready for his next film, 'Merry Christmas', which holds the star power of Katrina Kaif. Vijay was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan'. Now, Vijay has opened up about his core memory from the first time he visited Mumbai. The actor even revealed that he was initially asked to be in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Vijay Sethupathi says he was supposed to do 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Mashable, Vijay Sethupathi said, “I was supposed to do Laal Singh Chaddha. So I met the director in the afternoon, and when I was leaving, Aamir sir called me and said, ‘Can we meet?’ I went to his home. So the first time I came to Mumbai, I went to a star’s home, and I had coffee and a cigarette with him. And after that, Aamir sir came and dropped me off at the airport.”

Laal Singh Chaddha was released in 2022 and was a remake of the widely loved film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The flick starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. However, it failed to impress at the box office.

About the 'Merry Christmas' trailer

The Merry Christmas trailer is out now and well, it seems to be as interesting as it gets! The story is set on a fateful Christmas Eve and while the film was due for a release this week, the makers decided to delay the release owing to multiple movies in theatres already!

The Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is filmed in both Hindi and Tamil. The Hindi version additionally boasts talents like Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has stalwarts like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in both the versions.

As seen in the trailer, it starts off with a date on Christmas eve, but what follows is absolute chaos. Meanwhile, there are obvious elements of Raghavan’s direction that don’t go unnoticed and of course, all things Christmas hold significant importance in the plot, including carnivals, toys, the colour red, and beyond!

The songs will see Pritam and Varun Grover come together for the first time and will be out very soon. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan, ‘Merry Christmas’ is the first collaboration between Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. While its cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan, Pooja Ladha Surti is the editor of Merry Christmas which will hit the screens on January 12, 2024, in both Hindi and Tamil.