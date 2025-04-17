Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer 'Ul Jalool Ishq' gets new title

The announcement was made by producer and fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Wednesday via Instagram

Picture Courtesy/STAGE5 Production's Instagram account

The romantic drama, which stars actors Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, now has a new title.

The film, which was earlier titled 'Ul Jalool Ishq', is now officially named 'Gustaakh Ishq.'

The announcement was made by producer and fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Wednesday via Instagram.

Along with the update, Malhotra shared a new poster showing the lead pair embracing each other. The soft colours and mood of the poster hint at a deep and passionate love story.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, who previously made Hawaizaada, the film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Production banner had earlier announced Train From Chhapraula and Bun Tikki.

Earlier in March, during Lakme Fashion Week, Vijay Varma, while speaking to ANI, talked about his upcoming film and shared, "I'm very excited about the upcoming Ul Jalool Ishq... it's a very exciting, very simple, lovely, beautiful, and rich love story."

While discussing his upcoming projects, he also spoke about his goal to always push boundaries.

"That's been the pursuit--to be able to push boundaries and see if I can do more than what I did before. It all boils down to the opportunities, and somehow, I've been lucky to get great opportunities and work with directors who see more in me than I see in myself," Vijay concluded.

