Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to marry soon? The actor reacts

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been dating for quite some time now and are also open about their relationship. The couple has been seen together on multiple occasions even before they went public about their relationship. Fans of the two actors have also been shipping this relationship. Recently, Varma was asked if he and Tamannah have plans on tying the knot. Speaking at Sahitya Aaj Tak in Delhi, Vijay said that he has yet to give the same answer to his mom.

When Vijay was asked when he would get married, the 37-year-old actor first joked that no girl wants him to get married. "Koi ladki nahi chahti ki mai shaadi karu, pehli baat toh! Na to iska jawab mai mataji ko de pata hun na kisi aur ko (First of all, no girl wants me to get married. I give this answer to neither my mother nor anyone else)."

In an earlier conversation at the India Today Conclave, Vijay also spoke about his equation with the paparazzi changed after starting to date Tamannaah. "I was doing fairly good on my own. The pap situation escalated a bit as soon as I started seeing Tamannaah Bhatia. That's where the paps lost their minds. I couldn't control it! And there were times they came right at my doorstep. Until now, nobody came to my building. I stepped out of my building and said 'no one will step in my space. Do not step over this line. No one should know where I live in Andheri. I live in this isolated part of Andheri. Don't go tell your friends where I stay and I don't want you all outside my house'. I mean I like talking to them, but they are not my friends," he said.

He added, "They cannot ask me personal questions. They are not journalists, in fact no one can ask me personal questions without my consent."

Vijay and Tamannaah met during the shoot of their first project together - Sujoy Ghosh's segment in 'Lust Stories 2'. Tamannaah opened up about their relationship for the first time earlier this year in an interview with Film Companion.

In a previous interview with Film Companion, Vijay revealed he never thought of dating a film star before Tamannaah. He said, "When I started out, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, primarily because I was probably very resentful of the industry." He added, "Yet, when Tamannaah and I began our relationship, I realized the benefits of being with someone familiar with the intricacies of this business. Someone who comprehends the artistic, creative, logistical, and financial facets of movie-making."