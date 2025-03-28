Actor Vijay Varma recently spoke about the nature of relationships in today's times. His comments come weeks after his break up with actress Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma

Listen to this article Vijay Varma compares relationships with ice-cream after breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia x 00:00

Days after his break up with actress Tamannaah Bhatia, actor Vijay Varma emphasized the importance of embracing every aspect of a relationship. At a recent event in Mumbai, the actor shared a refreshing and lighthearted perspective on relationships, offering valuable insights into how to maintain happiness despite life’s challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Varma compares relationship with ice-cream

When asked about the nature of relationships, comparing them to ice cream with different flavors—sweet, salty—Vijay advised that it’s better to accept and enjoy whatever comes your way, making the most of every moment. Vijay Varma told IANS, “Relationships, you talking about, right. I think if you enjoy relationship like ice cream, you will be very happy. That means whatever flavour comes you embrace it and run with it.”

Earlier this month, news surfaced that Tamannaah and Vijay have ended their two-year relationship. Although neither of them has officially addressed the breakup on their social media accounts, rumors have been circulating, suggesting that the couple has called it quits. A source was quoted saying, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple, but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules.”

About Vijay and Tamannaah

Vijay and Tamannaah fueled dating rumors when they were first seen together at a New Year’s Eve party in 2023. As the couple made more public appearances together, the speculation only grew, and they eventually confirmed their relationship during the promotions of “Lust Stories 2.” Since then, they have been frequently spotted together at events, movie screenings, date nights, and various social functions.

In 2024, Tamannaah made their relationship public when she referred to Vijay as her "happy place.” Soon after, Vijay also expressed his affection for Tamannaah in several interviews. The two first shared the screen in the Netflix anthology “Lust Stories 2,” where they reportedly grew close during the filming process.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma part ways

A source close to the couple informed Pinkvilla, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules."

In 2024, Tamannaah officially confirmed her romance with Vijay in an interview in June. Since then, the couple has been openly affectionate, regularly commenting on each other's social media posts and making public appearances together at various events.