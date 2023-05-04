Breaking News
Check out Vijay Varma's hilarious reaction to 'Dahaad' co-star Gulshan Devaiah's comment on charging Rs 25 lakh per scene

Updated on: 04 May,2023 04:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Gulshan Devaiah recently joked that he charges Rs 25 lakh per scene from his co-stars while working with an ensemble cast

Check out Vijay Varma's hilarious reaction to 'Dahaad' co-star Gulshan Devaiah's comment on charging Rs 25 lakh per scene

Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sonakshi Sinha

Check out Vijay Varma's hilarious reaction to 'Dahaad' co-star Gulshan Devaiah's comment on charging Rs 25 lakh per scene
Vijay Varma has been treating the audience with his flawless performances and amazing fashion sense. Currently, the versatile actor has become the talk of the town ever since the trailer of Dahaad has been released in which he is back as a unhinged villain. Stepping into yet another different character in the series, Vijay will be seen sharing screen space with Gulshan Devaiah with whom he seems to have developed a great bond as co-actor which is well evident with the fun reply he dropped on Gulshan's post.


Vijay and Gulshan seem to have developed a great friendship. As Gulshan recently shared a post on his social media saying - "No no rey baba  I charge 25 lakhs per scene from my Co actors, so I do thoda kam acting so as to not upstage them. Nobody has paid this fee yet but it’s not stopping me from trying to hustle my Co actors." The tweet was in response to a news article claiming that the actor charges Rs 25 lakh per scene. The actor had spoken about it during the trailer launch of Dahaad on Wednesday. "I sometimes tell my producers ki agar ensemble cast hai toh main acting thodi kam kar lunga bas paise thode zyada de dena like INR 25 lakhs.” He then said after a pause, “per scene, I charge 25 lakhs per scene, yeah I’ve said earlier, I’m quite rich," he had said when asked about standing out with his performances.



As he mentioned about his co-stars, Vijay Varma being one, replied to him with a fun leg pulling one-liner writing - "Aur overacting ke kitne kaatne hai?"


On the work front, Vijay Varma will be seen in 'Dahaad', ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ where he will be seen next to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat along with other projects in his lineup.

Also Read: Dahaad Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha is an unstoppable Haryanvi cop, Vijay Varma back in a sinister role

