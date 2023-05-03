The trailer for the upcoming Prime Video crime-drama series 'Dahaad' was unveiled today. The show stars Sonakshi Sinha as a fierce Haryanvi cop and Vijay Varma in a sinister role. What starts as an investigation of mysterious deaths becomes a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma in the upcoming Prime Video series 'Dahaad'

Listen to this article Dahaad Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha is an unstoppable Haryanvi cop, Vijay Varma back in a sinister role x 00:00

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of the upcoming crime-drama series 'Dahaad'. Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi, 'Dahaad' features actors Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The show will stream from May 12 across 240+ countries and territories .

The trailer for 'Dahaad' unveils the fierce tension at the local police station where Anjali Bhaati, played by Sonakshi Sinha and her colleagues are on the lookout for an unsuspecting serial killer on the loose. What begins as a series of mysterious disappearances sets off an investigative hunt as they race against time, piecing together clues before another innocent woman loses her life.

“'Dahaad', for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my streaming debut, it is also the first ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival,” said Sonakshi Sinha. “Anjali Bhaati is different from any other character I’ve played before. Reema and Zoya have created a character that is not just unafraid, but has the potential to become a role model for the generation.”

Also read: 'Heeramandi': Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and others shine in first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show

“'Dahaad' is a gritty-and-gripping shot of adrenaline in a way that is nothing short of special,” shared Vijay Varma. “It is also the most challenging-yet-rewarding character I have played. Anand is a simple teacher, a family man who spends his weekends teaching under privileged kids. But there is more to him than meets the eye, and that is where the mystery lies!"

'Dahaad' is an eight-part crime drama that follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small-town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, and sub-inspector Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides, but as the cases unravel, Bhaati begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop, as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.