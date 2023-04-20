Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma-starrer 'Dahaad' gets a release date

'Dahaad' is directed by Reema Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi and marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha in which she plays a fierce lady cop

Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad

Prime Video today announced the upcoming launch of their crime drama, Amazon Original series, 'Dahaad'. After becoming the first Indian series to premiere at The Berlinale International Film Festival earlier this year, 'Dahaad' will now premiere on Prime Video on May 12, 2023. The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, and features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead.

'Dahaad' is directed by Reema Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi and marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha in which she plays a fierce lady cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose. The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

Reacting to the response received at the prestigious film festival, the actor said, “I am truly overwhelmed by the response Dahaad has received at the Berlin Film Festival. It is a proud moment for me to be part of this amazing series, and I am thrilled to see the audience’s reaction to my character, Anjali Bhaati. She is a superwoman who has an undying fire in her that motivates her to be the fearless person she is.”

She further spoke about making her foray into the digital medium: “This is my first venture in the digital space as well as my first time attending a film festival, and it has been a fantastic experience. I am thankful to Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi for making me portray this superwoman on screen. Being at the Berlin Film Festival and witnessing the audience’s reaction to the series has been an unforgettable experience. I am touched by the love and appreciation shown by the viewers, and it has only motivated me to keep working harder and exploring new avenues.”

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream 'Dahaad' on Prime Video on May 12.