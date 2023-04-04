Breaking News
Vijay Varma is a man with wit and his 'Ask Me Anything' segement is proof

Updated on: 04 April,2023 05:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma might steal our hearts with his powerful performances and impactful fashion statements, but there is one more thing that makes him a fan favourite - his witty social media interactions with his fans

Vijay Varma is a man with wit and his 'Ask Me Anything' segement is proof

Pic/ Vijay Varma's Instagram


Bollywood actor Vijay Varma might steal our hearts with his powerful performances and impactful fashion statements, but there is one more thing that makes him a fan favourite - his witty social media interactions with his fans. In the latest ‘Ask Me Anything’ segement on his Instagram stories, Vijay Varma was showered with a ton of questions and the star answered every one of them with complete quirk. 


When asked “Sir Afghani snow kb tak aaegi”, the actor replies “Wrapped one sched. Onto next sched soon. Watch out the space for more”



Vijay Varma's character portrayal in Darlings of a toxic guy, Hamza is still fresh in the minds of the audience. When asked about, when is he coming back as a toxic guy, the actor replied, "Hahahhahaha, Ek aakhri baar aa rha hu toxicity lekar. Uske baad taking a break. He further added, "P.S. Ek do aakhri baari matlab..."


When asked “Aap itne talented kaise?”

The star replies “Kyunki main sirf director ki sunta hoon Mr. Lal @anshai”

When asked “How was it to shoot with kareena”

With complete wit, Vijay says “The answer lies in her shirt"

When a fan praised him saying “Sasya is superior”, Vijay replies “Loved playing this beast.
Thank u”

A fan also inquired about an update on 'Mirzapur', to which the actor shared a pic from the sets and replied, "Every time someone asks me about Mirzapur update; Bas yehi kahenge pripeared rahiye. Vyavastha Kee jaa rhi hai"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay has ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ lined up, where he will be seen next to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Speaking of Jaideep Ahlawat, one may recall that, we had reported about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Masaba Gupta to voice Hindi 'Marvel's Wastelanders'.

 

vijay varma bollywood Instagram Entertainment News bollywood news

