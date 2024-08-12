Are you, like us, going ‘aww’ on seeing Devi? While Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are scurrying for cover in the rains, the munchkin looks summer-ready in her hat and shades
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu
Table for two
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, as well as Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were spotted enjoying date night at a Bandra eatery. For actor-restaurateur Shilpa Shetty, guess the dinner outing doubled up as keeping tabs on the competition
Work mode on
After a weeks-long European holiday, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back at work. The actor is seen at a dubbing studio
Trusted auto
Like most Mumbaikars, Nupur Shikhare too believes that the humble rickshaw is the best way to negotiate the city’s narrow roads
Celebrating early?
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao seem to be dancing their heart out. Here’s hoping their celebratory mood continues as their upcoming movie opens its advance booking