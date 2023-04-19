Olympic medalist-boxer Vijender Singh shares how he came on board as villain for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at Salman’s behest

Vijender Singh and Salman Khan

Listen to this article Vijender Singh becomes a baddie in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' x 00:00

Boxer-politician Vijender Singh and actor Salman Khan go back over a dozen-odd years. Singh first met the actor in 2008, soon after the former became the first Indian boxer to win a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics. Over the years, their mutual respect and fondness germinated into friendship. So much so that when the superstar offered Singh a role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ), the boxer came on board, no questions asked. “I was doing my fight training in Manchester last year when he called and said, ‘Viju, let’s do this movie. There’s an interesting role, and you have to do it.’ Two months later, I met him at his residence for the narration. When he approached me, I didn’t even ask him what role I’d be playing. If Salman bhai says movie hai, toh hai,” recounts Singh.

In the family drama that also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Bhumika Chawla, among others, Singh plays the “hot-tempered and arrogant” baddie, Mahavir. Acting isn’t new to the boxer, who previously featured in Fugly (2014). But he credits Khan for teaching him the ropes of the craft. “Salman bhai taught me a lot of things, including how to modulate my voice. On the first day of shooting, my voice was too loud. Then Bhai advised me to say my dialogues softly. We have many action scenes together. As boxers, we punch with our fists closed tight. Bhai asked me to leave my fists slightly open as closed-fist punches land too hard.”

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor crosses a whopping 80 million followers on Instagram

The boxer is keen to take on more acting offers. “I want to do more Hindi and south movies. I’d love to do a web series that revolves around boxing, but I don’t know why people don’t make them. Positive or negative roles [don’t matter], but if I play an antagonist, I’d love to do what Amrish Puri ji or Pran ji did — roles that inspired generations.”