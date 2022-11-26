×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s father under police scanner
What even the poshest Mumbaikars couldn’t do, these G20 delegates did!
Mumbai: BMC plays safe over seized properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: 1.2 lakh children in measles-hit areas to get an extra jab
Mumbai: 2,900 toilets in suburban slums to be repaired soon

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vikram Gokhales health slightly deteriorates he continues to be on ventilator support Hospital authorities

Vikram Gokhale's health slightly deteriorates, he continues to be on ventilator support: Hospital authorities

Updated on: 26 November,2022 01:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Gokhale, 77, has been undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here for the past few days following health complications

Vikram Gokhale's health slightly deteriorates, he continues to be on ventilator support: Hospital authorities

Vikram Gokhale. Pic- ANI


The health of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has slightly deteriorated and he continues to be on ventilator support, the authorities of a city-based hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said on Saturday. Gokhale, 77, has been undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here for the past few days following health complications.


Also Read: Actor Vikram Gokhale shows signs of improvement; likely to be off ventilator in next 48 hours



"Noted actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be on ventilator support and (his health has) slightly deteriorated further. He is back on BP support medication," said Shirish Yadkikar, spokesperson of the hospital.


Also Read: Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: wife Vrishali Gokhale

Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" (1990), "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007), "Natsamrat" (2015) and "Mission Mangal" (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film "Godavari".

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
vikram gokhale bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Breaking News Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK