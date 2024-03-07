Breaking News
Vikramaditya Motwane answers the big question of whether a director needs to be a writer as well
Vikramaditya Motwane answers the big question of 'whether a director needs to be a writer as well'

Updated on: 07 March,2024 03:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Vikramaditya Motwane, known for the acclaimed OTT series 'Jubilee,' shares insights at FICCI Frames 2024, emphasizing the essential role of writing for a director

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Vikramaditya Motwane answers the big question of 'whether a director needs to be a writer as well'
Vikramaditya Motwane, who created quite a buzz most recently with his OTT series 'Jubilee,' has said a director has to "bleed" for his film and make it his own by investing his time in the writing process.


He was speaking at the film industry trade show FICCI Frames 2024 in Mumbai and shared his views on the changes that have come about in the movie business over the years and addressed the big question: Does a director need to be a writer as well?


"I think directors are involved in the writing process," Motwane said. "Sometimes, a little bit of objectivity in writing helps you when you look at the material. You can make the change. A director has to be involved in writing whether it is subjective or objective."


He added: "You have to own your film. You have to bleed for your film and that can only happen if you are invested in it. That Investment can only come if you are a part of the creative process, which is writing.

He concluded his observations by noting: "So, whether you are a helicopter or the actual driver of the car, there has to be some skin in the game, that is, the writing process."

The director was also asked if he were not a director, what would he be in the business of filmmaking. He answered saying, "I would have been a cinematographer. I love photography. When I was an AD, there was a point where I had to choose between being a director or a cinematographer. But if I have to choose today, I would be an editor."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

vikramaditya motwane bollywood Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
