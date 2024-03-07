Thane man tries to kill job aspirant teen; booked

The job aspirant teen, a resident of Ulhasnagar, was heading to a nearby fabric shop with a friend on Tuesday to hunt for work when the Thane man tried to kill him.

In Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities said on Thursday that a man allegedly attempted to kill a 17-year-old job aspirant after he refused to comply with the former's demand for money.

According to a report in PTI, the victim, a resident of Ulhasnagar, was heading with a friend to a nearby fabric shop on Tuesday to hunt for work when the incident happened.

An Ulhasnagar police station official stated that the accused told the boys they were in his area and demanded money, reported the news agency and added that the accused attempted to harm the boy's companion when they said they did not have money.

The official told PTI that the accused stabbed the child in the belly and thighs when he ran to save his friend and then fled the scene. The official further said that the victim was admitted to the hospital with severe injuries.

The official further told the news agency that they have filed a case against the accused under relevant provisions Maharashtra Police Act and Sections 307 (attempt murder), 504 (insult designed to cause disturbance of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a man from Navi Mumbai was duped Rs 1 crore after being enticed into share trading. Media reports quoted the police saying that the 45-year-old man from Navi Mumbai had allegedly lost Rs 1.06 crores after he invested the money for good returns.

The cops told PTI that they had registered a case on Wednesday against four persons.

Senior police inspector Gajanan Kadamtold PTI that the accused got in touch with the individual, who owns an engineering unit in the Taloja neighbourhood of Navi Mumbai, and persuaded him to trade shares by promising high profits.

The individual has made internet transfers of Rs 1,06,28,000 to several bank accounts during the past two months. However, the official stated that he went to the police when he did not receive the returns or his invested money, the report added.

The police further stated that a case was filed against four individuals based on his accusation in accordance with pertinent sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

