Vikramaditya Motwane, Allu Arjun Pic/AFP

Ace filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has called out the makers of Pushpa 2 for dominating screens with multiple shows, and not letting Payal Kapadia’s critically acclaimed and award-winning film All We Imagine As Light find an audience. He also shared a news article clipping of multiplex owners being threatened to not play any other movies based on a contract.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 gets 36 shows a day

Vikramaditya Motwane took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a ticket-booking website that shows multiple time slots for Pushpa 2, while none for All We Imagine As Light. He wrote, “And yet, Payal’s incredible success will mean f**k all to us because we will throw her film out, not let it breathe or find an audience, and will have 36 shows a day of one film in a single multiplex. Congratulations. We deserve this.”

Multiplexes threatened to not play another film

Vikram shared a news article that revealed how Pushpa 2, with a run-time of more than three hours, is occupying more space in theatres with arm-twisting tactics. The report reveals that multiplexes are under contract to not play any other film or else they are likely to face consequences.

Reacting to the same, the filmmaker wrote, “Ah the plot thickens...Not that we should start feeling sorry for our favourite multiplex chain (yeah you know the one). The irony of them being strong-armed after they've done the exact same thing in the past multiple times to producers is just (facepalm). Either way, this is a terrible precedent to set. Multiplexes cannot and should not be monopolised in this way. If every big film started doing this it would be disastrous.”

About Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the film follows Prabha (Kani), a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu (Divya), her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to confront their desires.

Payal Kapadia scripted history after being nominated as Best Director for All We Imagine As Light at the Golden Globe Awards 2025. Not just that, the film has also been nominated in the Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language category). Earlier this year, the film won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. It recently won the Best International at the New York Film Critics Circle, as well as the Best International Feature trophy at the reputed Gotham Awards 2024.