Vikrant Massey at Shanghai International Film Festival: 'Tremendous potential for '12th Fail' to do well here'

Updated on: 25 June,2024 03:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vikrant Massey attended the screening of his film '12th Fail' at the Shanghai International Film Festival

Vikrant Massey recently experienced the overwhelming love and appreciation for '12th Fail' at the Shanghai International Film Festival. Despite being over eight months since its release, the film is still receiving widespread acclaim, proving its lasting impact on viewers worldwide.


During his visit to the festival, Vikrant shared his heartfelt experience of the overwhelming response the film received in Shanghai. He expressed his gratitude and joy, saying, "The experience at the Shanghai International Film Festival was phenomenal. I really want to thank the organizers for being so hospitable and warm. But most importantly, it was the experience inside the cinema hall, watching the audience's reaction to the film... the way they responded was so overwhelming. It was a packed house, and I was  pleasantly surprised to meet a few Chinese people who could speak in Hindi. It was lovely."


"I did miss my main man, VC (Vidhu Vinod Chopra). But I'm absolutely sure that once we officially release the film in China, we will be making up for the time lost here. The experience we had here was phenomenal, and I think there is tremendous potential for '12th Fail' to do really well here," Vikrant adds. 


The success of '12th Fail' at the festival highlights its universal themes and emotional depth, which have struck a chord with every viewer - so it did, even globally.

‘12th Fail’, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam. However, at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people not to lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film is now running in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Earlier, in a video message, Vidhu Vinod Chopra addressed the success of 12th Fail to the audience. The filmmaker said, "I want to thank you all. I went to see the movie in the theatres this morning and I was overwhelmed because it was a full house. The way people reacted I felt it was important for me to come on this platform and thank all of you for all your love, affection, and encouragement. Thank you for all the love you have given to 12th Fail and I hope that I can make more films like that for you to watch. This love is contagious, it's really making me feel I need to work harder and harder for the rest of my life."

Looking ahead, Vikrant is anticipating the release of 'Sabarmati Report,' based on a real-life incident. Fans and audiences eagerly await to see him pull off yet another poignant character, further cementing his reputation as a versatile actor.

