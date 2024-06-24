'I don’t like Vidhu Vinod Chopra': Nana Patekar shares his 'bad memories' working with 'Parinda' director

It is said that after Vidhu Vinod Chopra asked actors to get their food on set, Nana Patekar abused him after which the director tore the actor's kurta.

Nana Patekar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Pic/AFP

The 1989 crime drama ‘Parinda’ starring Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Madhuri Dixit Nene is a story of two brothers who get caught on different sides of a gang war when one's psychotic criminal boss murders another's friend. The film was co-written, produced, and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. In an interview with Lallantop, Nana Patekar, who reportedly had a fallout with Chopra expressed his resentment openly stating, “I don’t like Vidhu Vinod Chopra. I have no control over my anger. I am still the same. That aspect of my life hasn’t changed yet. Every scene has its setting, tune, and note, there is a way to talk. Now, I don’t know if you watched Parinda, but I was in the character, so when the director says, ‘Lights, camera, clap’, if you aggressively say ‘action’, it starts to linger in your ears. It echoes and hurts your ears.”

He added, “Let us be in our character, please. What happens, is when someone shouts, we forget the note that is required for the scene and unknowingly pick the director’s note. Just say ‘action’ calmly. Let us get into our character and note. It is because of this we must have had a tiff. I have very bad memories of him (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) and even habits.”

As per reports, Chopra had ordered the cast of ‘Parinda’ to bring their food on set which irked Patekar. The argument got intense which led to the veteran actor abusing the filmmaker, who then tore Nana’s kurta on set.

Meanwhile, Nana was recently seen in director Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'. He played the role of Former ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava. The film narrates the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore Indian citizens who fought the battle against COVID-19. It gave a glimpse of the activities of scientists involved with the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology. ‘The Vaccine War’ also features Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur.