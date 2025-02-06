Last year, Vikrant surprised everyone with his cryptic post regarding his decision to take a break from acting. However, many speculated that the actor has announced his 'retirement' from the industry.

Vikrant Massey

Bollywood star Vikrant Massey has a lot of exciting projects lined up in his kitty including a series with ace director Rajkumar Hirani. As per Vikrant's team, the actor is currently in Goa for the shoot of the above-mentioned series. While "further details on the schedule remain under wraps", the shoot is currently underway in the coastal state.

An official announcement regarding Vikrant and Rajkumar Hirani's series is still awaited. Last year, Vikrant surprised everyone with his cryptic post regarding his decision to take a break from acting. However, many speculated that the actor has announced his 'retirement' from the industry.

Later, Vikrant issued a statement clarifying that people misinterpreted his post. He also mentioned that that his intention was not to imply retirement but rather take a temporary hiatus from acting as his "physical and mental health have taken a hit."

"Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quiting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right," Vikrant said.

In his earlier post, Vikrant also expressed his gratitude for the immense love and support from his fans and followers. He mentioned that it was time for him to "recalibrate" and go back home as a husband, father, son and actor.

"The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," his post read.

