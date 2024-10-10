Vikrant will also be playing the lead in ‘Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan’. In this movie, he will be playing a role similar to Ayushman Khurana's role in ‘Andhadhun’

Vikrant Massey. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Vikrant Massey is getting a lot of attention in the film industry with his consecutive successes in movies like ‘12th Fail’ and ‘Sector 36’. Soon he will be seen in ‘Sabarmati Report’.

Vikrant will also be playing the lead in ‘Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan’. In this movie, he will be playing a role similar to Ayushman Khurana's role in ‘Andhadhun’. Vikrant will play a blind musician.

‘Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan’ is directed by Niranjan Iyengar, who is making his first film as a director. The story is based on a short tale by Ruskin Bond called “The Eyes Have It,” and it shows a love story between a blind musician and a theatre actress.

The title of the film comes from a famous song in the classic movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, indicating that this music will play an essential role in the film.

Apart from the ‘Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan’, Vikrant has more exciting films lined up. He will be in ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’; this is a romantic drama with actress Raashi Khanna, and the film is directed by Bodhayan Roychaudhury.

In another movie, ‘Sabarmati Report’, where he will be playing a journalist focused on uncovering the truth of the Godhra train tragedy. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 15, 2024. His performance shows the dedication of a man eager to highlight injustices by maintaining the ideal mix of intelligence and compassion.

Fans of Vikrant are eager to watch how he brings his character to life in this new role, and they are looking forward to it. The audience is eager to see what he will do next because he is widely known for being able to bring his unique style to every role. Vikrant never fails to amaze audiences with his performances, and this new movie looks to be just as good.

