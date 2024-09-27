Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar took their film '12th Fail' to the Supreme court for a special screening

12th Fail team at the Supreme Court after the screening

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's much-loved and appreciated film '12th Fail' recently hosted a special screening at the Supreme Court. The screening was attended by the filmmaker, lead cast Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar. IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha, on whose life the film is based, were also present for the screening that was followed by an interactive session with the judges and other officials of the court. The film's screening comes weeks after Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' was screened in the top court.

The screening was attended by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, along with judges and 600 plus officials of the Supreme court and their families. Following the screening, the CJI had an interaction with the film's team to further discuss the movie and its intention.

Directed, produced and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film is based on the 2019 non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer.

What CJI Chandrachud said after watching 12th Fail

During the conversation, Justice Chandrachud said, "Where we all seek inspiration, our society flourishes on hope, and each one of you has provided that-- not just for this evening but for the whole nation. We need stories of real people who have shown exemplary motivation by rising above their circumstances, and these stories must be conveyed to society at large. I believe every member of our staff family will be truly inspired to encourage their sons, daughters, friends, and mentors them to lead the nation to new heights."

"Such films enable and inspire us to do something better every day of our lives for people around us. My compliments to Vidhu for the way he has transformed this real-life story on the screen. Both Vikrant and Medha have done a brilliant job. They have fully embodied the lives and environments of their characters and made it such a part of their existence while doing the film. I could feel that," he said.

"There were moments in the movie when I thought I'd need a hanky as my eyes were moist. This film conveys such a strong message of hope. On behalf of the entire staff and my colleagues at the Supreme Court, I’d like to thank the team of '12th Fail' for taking the time to spend the evening with us," he concluded.

What Vidhu Vinod Chopra said about the screening

Vidhu Vinod Chopra commented:, "This was one of the most pleasant evenings of my life. Because I was watching the film sitting next to a man (Dr Chandrachud) who understood everything I tried to say in the film. He made me feel that spending five years of my life on this film was worth it. I am grateful to all the esteemed judges and members of the Supreme Court who found time to join us. It was a magical evening."

The film also stars Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles. It was released theatrically on October 27, 2023.