A year after the release of '12th Fail', filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra released the documentary 'Zero Se Restart'. The eighty-eight-minute film provides a detailed insight into the filming of Chopra's critically acclaimed super hit film '12th Fail'. The documentary is directed by Jaskunwar Singh Kohli who was one of the editors, writers, and associate directors of '12th Fail'.

Vikrant Massey was not the first choice for Manoj in 12th Fail

The film was released on December 13. One major revelation in the documentary was that Vikrant Massey was not the first choice for the lead role of Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film is based on Anurag Pathak's book 'Twelfth Fail: Hara Wahi Jo Ladaa Nahi' and even Anurag preferred Varun Dhawan's casting over anyone else. Many other team members felt the same too.

In the movie, we can see that Vidhu Vinod Chopra had his doubts about casting the 'Bhediya' actor. Chopra is seen praising Varun Dhawan but also explains his logic behind why he thinks he is not the correct choice for this role and film. Finally, Vikrant Massey was chosen for the role of IAS Manoj Sharma who worked day and night to change his poverty-laden life. The film also delves into how the love story blossomed between Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi who also appeared for IAS exams and went on to become an IRS officer and later married Manoj Kumar Sharma. Shraddha's character was portrayed by actress Medha Shankar.

Workfront of Vikrant Massey and Varun Dhawan

Vikrant Massey was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside Raashi Khanna and Riddhi Dogra. The film was based on the 2002 Godhra riots. After the film's release, Massey also announced an indefinite break from films after his two releases in 2025. The actor made this decision to fulfill his other duties as a father, husband, and son. He will next be seen with Shanaya Kapoor in 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan'.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is preparing for his upcoming film 'Baby John' releasing on 25th December. The film stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Sanya Malhotra. The film's story is presented by Atlee and directed by Kalees.