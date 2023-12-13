Vikrant Massey's wife, Sheetal Thakur, shares a series of cute pictures from their intimate baby shower

Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal shared a series of pictures from her intimate baby shower. The pictures have the actress dressed in a green dress while Vikrant complemented his wife in a white three-piece suit

In Pic: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

On September 24, Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram to share that Sheetal Thakur and he are expecting a child. Today, Sheetal shared a series of pictures from her intimate baby shower. The pictures have the actress dressed in a green dress while Vikrant complemented his wife in a white three-piece suit.

While posting the pictures, Sheetal wrote, “Life’s about to get a whole lot cuter... Snippets from my babyshower #hatchingsoon”. As soon as the actress dropped the multiple snapshots from their baby shower, fans started commenting on the post.

A fan wrote, “Cutessss!!! Pop soon. Wanna pamper the little one”. Another one wrote, “Beautiful family pictures... God bless u all and d newcomer”. “Congratulations to you guys. These pictures are so wholesome,” a third fan commented.

Earlier while announcing their pregnancy, Vikrant took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him and Sheetal from their wedding day. Along with the picture, he also shared a beautiful creative indicating that they are expecting. The creative has a bloated safety with a smaller pin inside it, a reference to Sheetal's pregnancy.

"We are expecting. Baby coming 2024," read the text on the post. As soon as Vikrant dropped the post, he was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Vikrant and Sheetal met on the sets of the ALT Balaji show Broken But Beautiful, in which Virant was one of the main leads. They soon started dating and got engaged in an intimate roka ceremony in November 2019.

As for Sheetal Thakur Massey, she is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi films and web shows. She made her acting debut with the Punjabi film 'Bambukat' in 2016, for which she received the Filmfare Awards Punjabi Best Supporting Actress nomination. She made her Hindi film debut with 'Brij Mohan Amar Rahe' in 2018 alongside Arjun Mathur.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey was most recently seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’, and the actor has several projects in his kitty, including Aditya Nimbalkar’s ‘Sector 36,’ ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ and many more.