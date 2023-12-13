Breaking News
BJP names Bhajan Lal Sharma as new CM of Rajasthan
Maharashtra govt should fulfil employees' demand for old pension scheme: Uddhav
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut booked for objectionable article against PM Modi
CBSE class 10 and 12 exams to start from February 15, time table released
Mumbai: Sakinaka Police bust gang of robbers, 8 who looted two brothers held
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vikrant Masseys wife Sheetal Thakur shares a series of cute pictures from their intimate baby shower

Vikrant Massey's wife, Sheetal Thakur, shares a series of cute pictures from their intimate baby shower

Updated on: 13 December,2023 03:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal shared a series of pictures from her intimate baby shower. The pictures have the actress dressed in a green dress while Vikrant complemented his wife in a white three-piece suit

Vikrant Massey's wife, Sheetal Thakur, shares a series of cute pictures from their intimate baby shower

In Pic: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Listen to this article
Vikrant Massey's wife, Sheetal Thakur, shares a series of cute pictures from their intimate baby shower
x
00:00

On September 24, Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram to share that Sheetal Thakur and he are expecting a child. Today, Sheetal shared a series of pictures from her intimate baby shower. The pictures have the actress dressed in a green dress while Vikrant complemented his wife in a white three-piece suit.


While posting the pictures, Sheetal wrote, “Life’s about to get a whole lot cuter... Snippets from my babyshower #hatchingsoon”. As soon as the actress dropped the multiple snapshots from their baby shower, fans started commenting on the post. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Massey (@sheetalthakur)


A fan wrote, “Cutessss!!! Pop soon. Wanna pamper the little one”. Another one wrote, “Beautiful family pictures... God bless u all and d newcomer”. “Congratulations to you guys. These pictures are so wholesome,” a third fan commented. 

Earlier while announcing their pregnancy, Vikrant took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him and Sheetal from their wedding day. Along with the picture, he also shared a beautiful creative indicating that they are expecting. The creative has a bloated safety with a smaller pin inside it, a reference to Sheetal's pregnancy. 

"We are expecting. Baby coming 2024," read the text on the post. As soon as Vikrant dropped the post, he was flooded with congratulatory messages. 

Vikrant and Sheetal met on the sets of the ALT Balaji show Broken But Beautiful, in which Virant was one of the main leads. They soon started dating and got engaged in an intimate roka ceremony in November 2019. 

As for Sheetal Thakur Massey, she is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi films and web shows. She made her acting debut with the Punjabi film 'Bambukat' in 2016, for which she received the Filmfare Awards Punjabi Best Supporting Actress nomination. She made her Hindi film debut with 'Brij Mohan Amar Rahe' in 2018 alongside Arjun Mathur.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey was most recently seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’, and the actor has several projects in his kitty, including Aditya Nimbalkar’s ‘Sector 36,’ ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ and many more. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vikrant massey Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood bollywood news Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK