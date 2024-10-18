Salman Khan's close friend, Vindu Dara Singh shared his feelings about the troubling events happening in the film industry. Here's what he said:

Following the murder of Baba Siddique, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and close friend of Salman Khan, the Maharashtra government has assigned Y-plus security to the Bollywood star. Siddique was killed in Mumbai on October 12, reportedly by three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This added security for Salman is a precaution because there are fears he might be targeted as well. Now, Vindu Dara Singh has spoken out about the happenings.

Vindu Dara Singh stands by Salman Khan amid threats

In a new interview, Salman's close friend Vindu Dara Singh shared his feelings about the troubling events happening in the film industry. He told Instant Bollywood, “You have to understand. A different type of law is going on. This is very funny because there is a court and everything. No one knows the truth, and nothing has been proven yet. So it is really shocking and unbelievable what is happening. I hope and pray that better sense prevails and Salman ko kuch na ho (nothing happens to Salman).”

Somy Ali writes an open letter to Lawrence Bishnoi

Yesterday, Salman Khan's ex, Somy Ali, posted a message addressed to Bishnoi on her Instagram feed. Ali took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and wrote, "This is a direct message to Lawrence Bishnoi".

She further wrote, "Namaste, Lawrence bhai, suna bhi hai aur dekha bhi ke aap jail se bhi Zoom calls kar rahe ho, toh mujhe aapse kuch baatain karne hain. Kripya karke mujhe bataye ke yeh kaise ho sakta hai? Hamari puri duniya mai sabse pasand ki jagah Rajasthan hai. Hum aapke mandir aana chahate hain Pooja ke liye par pehle aapse Zoom call ho jaye Aur kuch baatain teh ho jaye Pooja ke baad. Phir yakeen maniyye ke yeh aapke fayade ki he baatain hain. Apna mobile number de dejiye bada ehsaan ho ga aap ka. Shukriya".

The Salman Khan connection with Baba Siddiuque murder

For those unaware, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibiltiy for the murder of Baba Siddique which was executed by three men on Saturday, October 12. A viral post claims that the gangster pulled out the act as the politician was helping Salman Khan. The superstar and the late politician have been family friends for decade. His murder came as a shock for Khan who seen in tears at the latter's residence on Sunday.

Bishnoi and Khan's beef goes back to early 2000s when the superstar was held in a black buck shooting case in Rajasthan. While he spent a week in jail for the crime, the Bishnoi community who consider black bucks sacred have been targetting the actor ever since with death threats.