Actor Vineet Kumar Singh is on a signing spree. The ‘Mukkabaaz’ actor has signed a multi-lingual pan-India film titled 'SDGM', which will star Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, will mark Vineet's first project with Sunny Deol. As per reports, the big-budgeted film is being touted as the "biggest action film of the country" and is going to be directed by Gopichand Malineni. Other details of the film are under wrap for now. On the occasion of the actors’ birthday, the filmmakers treated the audience with the announcement. “Happy Birthday, @vineet_ksofficial. Have a wonderful year ahead ✨ Welcome on board for #SDGM 💥💥 MASS FEAST LOADING 🔥🔥”

The film, which went on the floors in June this year, is highly anticipated due to the impressive track record of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, which has been behind several successful ventures. The actioner has already generated immense curiosity as fans are eagerly waiting to witness what Sunny Deol and the ‘Rangbaaz’ actor will bring on the table. The sources close to the production have hinted at a gripping narrative that will showcase both the actors in challenging and engaging roles.

Director Gopichand Malineni while talking about the film to Mid-day said, "I’ll present him in a never-before-seen action avatar. After Gadar 2 released, I narrated the story to Sunny sir. He said yes immediately, adding that he was looking for this kind of a role. Sunny sir doesn’t play a man in uniform. While it is the story of a common man who takes on [the system] to fight for what is right, it is an unusual concept. The story is inspired from various real-life incidents, which people will [understand] when they watch the movie". The Hindi movie will be dubbed in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil.

Previously, the makers announced Randeep Hooda as a part of the film. Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography, while the music will be composed by Thaman S. Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra will be seen playing pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Vineet Kumar Singh is receiving accolades for his performance in his latest release 'Ghuspaithiya'. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming projects, which include 'Superboys of Malegaon', 'Rangeen' and 'Chhava'.