Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Laughing his way to the next milestone

Updated on: 15 December,2023 06:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Weeks after his Emmy win, Vir Das ecstatic to become the first Indian comedian to perform at London’s iconic Apollo Theatre

Vir Das

The past four weeks have been straight out of a dream for Vir Das. Last month, the comic made India proud by bagging an Emmy for his special, Landing (2022). He followed that up with an appearance on The Daily Show with host Kal Penn. Now, Das is ready to tick another box off his bucket list. As part of his ongoing Mind Fool Tour, he is set to perform at the famed Apollo Theatre in London today. With this, he becomes the first Indian comedian to perform at the iconic venue.  


The Apollo Theatre is steeped in musical history, having witnessed performances from iconic musicians, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and David Bowie, as well as contemporary music stars such as Selena Gomez and Kylie Minogue. Naturally then, taking the illustrious stage is a personal milestone of sorts for Das. “Stepping onto the Apollo Theatre stage is not just a personal triumph, it’s a momentous occasion for Indian comedy. The energy of this historic venue, which has hosted musical legends and comedy icons alike, is both exhilarating and humbling. As I stand before a live audience of almost 5,000 people, I am driven by a desire to connect, bring joy, and be a bridge between cultures. The Mind Fool tour is my way of spreading laughter across borders,” he says. The tour, which spans 37 countries, began in August and will run well into 2024.



