The video of Akshay Kumar saving the man went viral on social media garnering praise from netizens.

Akshay Kumar saves a man performing stunt

Listen to this article Viral Video: Akshay Kumar saves a man who fainted mid-air during the shoot of 'Kapil Sharma Show' x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is a master when it comes to performing stunts, saved a man who fainted mid-air while shooting for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. A viral video shows actor-comedian Ali Asgar dressed up as his iconic character of ‘Dadi’ suspended from the rooftop with cable ties and performing an act mid-air. He was accompanied by another man, who fainted, unable to stay still on the cable.

While Ali proceeds to help him by pulling him closer, he is unable to do much due to the restraints. This is when Akshay, without wasting any time, climbs up to grab the man, leading him to safety. The video has hit the viral note, receiving praise from netizens on different social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

One user wrote, "Khiladi Bhaiyya! Agree that other actors wouldn't have stepped back from helping as well, but I feel no one would have gone that extra mile as Akki."

"This is called Presence of Mind. Well done Akki," added another.

Akshay kumar literally saved a Guy from any injury during shooting of Kapil Sharma Show

pic.twitter.com/0DRlcnY8i8 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 16, 2024

Akshay Kumar is out with the release of his latest film ‘Sarfira’. The Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' helmed by the same director Sudha Kongara, 'Sarfira' is a uniquely Indian story of grit, determination, and jugaad, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste, and power dynamics. An incredible story, set in the world of startups and aviation, the film inspires the common man to dream big and to chase dreams even if the world calls you crazy.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, ‘Sarfira’ is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra. The film released in theatres on July 12, 2024. It also features Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Akshay is set to be seen next in 'Singham Again.' Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film, which will be the next in his cop-verse, will also star Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. He also has the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull' in the pipeline. Besides that he has 'Khel Khel Mein', and 'Welcome to the Jungle'. Akshay will also make his Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu-starrer ‘Kannappa'. He will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas, and Mohanlal.