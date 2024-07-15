Breaking News
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna grace Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding reception, netizens say 'wasn't he covid positive?'

Updated on: 15 July,2024 09:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception. He came days after reports of him getting diagnosed with COVID

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna grace Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding reception, netizens say 'wasn't he covid positive?'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Earlier it was reported that Akshay Kumar would skip the grand wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant after he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the ceremony date of July 12.  However, the actor turned up to congratulate the couple on Monday evening at the final reception. He was accompanied by his author-wife Twinkle Khanna. 


Earlier, it was reported that Akshay has been tested positive for COVID.  A source close to the production house mentioned to HT City, “Akshay Kumar had been promoting his latest release Sarfira when he felt unwell, and decided to get tested after being told that some crew members of his promotions team had tested positive for covid. The actor tested positive on Friday morning, and would end up missing the last leg of promotions, as well as Anant Ambani’s wedding for which Anant had personally gone to invite him. It’s disappointing but the responsible guy that Akshay is, he has immediately isolated himself.” 


It seems like Akshay Kumar has recovered. However, netizens took to the comment section of the videos about the actor's covid diagnosis. "Wasn't he COVID positive?" asked several netizens. 


Akshay was last seen in public on July 9 for the screening of his latest release 'Sarfira'. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The day 4 of the wedding festivity was marked to host the employees of Reliance industries. The whole Ambani family were seen at the venue in Mumbai to greet the employees who work for their companies. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

On July 13 a blessing ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came.Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.

The Ambanis also organised a wedding reception on July 14. Stars like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover marked their presence at the post wedding function. 

Akshay Kumar twinkle khanna Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant bollywood bollywood news

