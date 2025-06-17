Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Viral Ashish Vidyarthi gets mistaken for Ashutosh Gowariker see how he handled the situation

Viral: Ashish Vidyarthi gets mistaken for Ashutosh Gowariker – see how he handled the situation

Updated on: 17 June,2025 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the viral video, a fan is seen recording herself in selfie mode at an airport. She claims that she met filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and that she is a big fan. Only it was not Gowariker in the video with her

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, known for his villainous roles in Indian movies, had once revealed that he often gets mistaken for fellow actor Ashutosh Rana. Now, a video is doing the rounds on social media where Ashish can be seen being mistaken for filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. He said that while he has been confused for many others in the past, being called Ashutosh Gowariker was a first. However, it was the graceful manner in which Ashish handled the situation that had fans in awe.

Ashish Vidyarthi gets mistaken for Ashutosh Gowariker


In the viral video, a fan is seen recording herself in selfie mode at an airport. She claims that she met filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and that she is a big fan. Ashish Vidyarthi lets out a smile upon realizing the mix-up, but doesn’t get offended by the situation. While things could have easily turned awkward, Vidyarthi handled the moment with grace and humor.


In the video, the girl walking beside Vidyarthi happily says, “Ashutosh Gowariker, he is on the same flight as me. I am so happy, sir.” The actor then looks into the camera and responds with a warm smile, “Achha, if you promise not to edit it… ye meri khaasiyat hai. Aap log Kapil Sharma Show dekhiyega iske liye. Har ek koi mujhe alag alag naam se pukaarta hai. Pehli baar kisine Ashutosh Gowariker bulaya hai.”

(Okay, if you promise not to edit this… this is my specialty. You all should watch The Kapil Sharma Show for this—everyone calls me by different names. But this is the first time someone has called me Ashutosh Gowariker.)

When the girl insists that she has recognized him correctly, he gently corrects her, “Mera naam Ashish Vidyarthi hai!” (My name is Ashish Vidyarthi!)

What Ashish Vidyarthi Said on The Kapil Sharma Show

Back in 2022, while gracing The Kapil Sharma Show, Ashish Vidyarthi spoke about often being mistaken for Ashutosh Rana. “My name is Ashish Vidyarthi, and many people don’t know that! Sometimes it does become a problem. Wherever I travel, people come to me with an autograph book—or now, a phone for selfies—and say, ‘Ashutosh Ji, we want to click a picture with you!’ I then say, ‘My name is Ashish Vidyarthi.’”

He also added, “Once, I went somewhere and a person called me by an interesting name—‘Sadashiv Puri’—which is a mix of Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Amrish Puri! Then the latest incident happened in Himachal. Someone came to me with his kid and said, ‘Click the photo, beta! Don’t you recognize him? He’s Girish Karnad ji!’”

 

