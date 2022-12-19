Viral Video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pinches Ranveer Singh's nose at PKL final

Ranveer had joined Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the PKL final in India before he jetted off to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup final. The kabaddi championship was held in Mumbai

A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a chat with Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh at the Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) final has taken over the Internet for all the right reasons.

Ranveer had joined Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the PKL final in India before he jetted off to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup final. The kabaddi championship was held in Mumbai.

A clip featuring Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Ranveer indulging in a banter is doing the rounds. It also was posted in Reddit, a discussion website.

The video shows Ranveer and Aishwarya in a conversation. Dressed in a black floral jacket and hat, Ranveer's back can be seen towards the camera. The 'Devdas' actress is seen in a Pink Panthers' white jersey. She cutely pinches his nose while talking to him.

Ranveer and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan yesterday at kabaddi finalð#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/FdsYaHkuew — fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) December 18, 2022

On Sunday, while Ranveer was in Qatar for Argentina vs France, his actress wife Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the film 'Cirkus'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Cirkus' is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022, and also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.Set in the 1960s, 'Cirkus' trailer revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer.

