Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens emotional note on father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary

Aishwarya’s father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017 after a long battle with cancer

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens emotional note on father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary

Yesterday (November 20) marked the birth anniversary of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father. The actress too to social media and shared an emotional note in remembrance of her father Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared a picture and captioned it, “Prayers and Love in Remembrance. Happy Birthday dearest darling Daddyyy-Ajjaaa. Love. Love and more Love. Always. God Bless.”



 
 
 
 
 
In the selfie, Aishwarya could be seen posing with her daughter Aradhya with her father’s image in the background. Aishwarya’s father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017 after a long battle with cancer. Aishwarya was very close to her father and never forgot to post his pictures on his birth and death anniversaries. Soon after the ‘Devdas’ actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. “Let’s be grateful to Mr Rai for having offered ARB to the world,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Girls most lovable person always her PAPA.” Only recently, Aishwarya celebrated her daughter Aradhya’s 11 birthday.

Talking about her work front, Aishwarya was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus period action drama film ‘Ponniyin Selvan -1’ which gathered massive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in another south film ‘Jailer’ alongside south superstar actor Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited. 

