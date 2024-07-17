The clip featuring Urvashi is spreading rapidly, and it's raising concerns about privacy

In Pic: Urvashi Rautela

Viral! Video of Urvashi Rautela undressing in the bathroom gets 'leaked'

A controversial video of Urvashi Rautela has surfaced on social media, shocking the internet. The 23-second-long video shows Urvashi in a bathroom, and this private clip of the actress has apparently been leaked. The clip featuring Urvashi is spreading rapidly, and netizens are reacting to it.

Despite the scandalous nature of the leak, Urvashi's fans have rallied around her, condemning the invasion of her privacy and calling for stricter measures to protect individuals from such violations.

We are not sure if this is a real video or if someone has tried to use AI to create it. One user, while reacting to the viral clip, commented, "If it was a PR move, if, a bad one from Urvashi Rautela and the advisors!"

This came after the deep fake videos of Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Aishwarya Rai, and other actresses went viral. This incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of celebrities in the digital age, where personal moments can be exploited and disseminated without consent. As the video continues to circulate, the call for accountability and better privacy protection grows louder.

Earlier, when Rashmika Mandanna’s video went viral, she addressed it on Instagram with a long note. She wrote, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system.”

About Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela has been a part of the industry for a long time now. The actress made her acting debut with the Hindi film 'Singh Saab the Great'. Since then, Urvashi has appeared in several movies, including 'Hate Story 4', 'Sanam Re', 'Kaabil', 'Hate Story 4', and 'Pagalpanti', to name a few. Her recent film is 'JNU: Jahangir National University'.