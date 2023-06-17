Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted attending kirtan ceremony in London; pictures surface online

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been spending some quality time in London recently. And no, it’s not to stroll the streets of Camden Market or spend a romantic evening at the London Bridge with their daughter, but to seek some spiritual solace!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Pic/Anushka's Instagram

The star couple were recently spotted at the devotional ‘kirtan’ performance by renowned American vocalist, Krishna Das, who is known well for his Hindu devotional songs. Within a few hours of the event, several images of the couple making their way towards their seats and facing the stage were captured and surfaced online.

This is not the duo’s one-off spiritual detour. Virushka attended Das’s kirtan sangeet, held in the Union Chapel, London last year as well. Virat and Anushka took a break after the second ODI against England in 2022 and attended the event. One of Das’s disciples, Hanuman Dass confirmed that the couple had been in the kirtan’s attendance and posted a picture with them on Instagram. In his post, he mentioned interacting with them during the evening’s activities and thanked his guruji, who had facilitated their attendance and coming together for the ceremony.

In 2022, the former Indian skipper had drawn much criticism for his sustained lack of performance on the ground – and had been rather abruptly removed as captain from all formats. Flak from laypeople to fellow cricketers might have taken a toll on the couple, which could have prompted them to seek belonging in the quietude of spiritual locations.

Virat and Anushka seem to have continued this tradition. In January early this year, Kohli and Sharma were spotted holidaying in Rishikesh. During their stay, they also visited the Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram, where they took part in several of the ashram’s rituals, activities and worshipping practices.

Professionally, Virat will be part of the team in the India vs West Indies series that will commence from July 12th. Anushka Sharma will next be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’, the biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date is still awaited.

(with inputs from ANI)