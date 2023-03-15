Virat Kohli grooves with Norway's dance group Quick Style, wife Anushka Sharma reacts

In the clip, Kohli is seen dancing with the group in a quirky way.

After helping Team Indian win the Border Gavaskar Trophy, cricketer Virat Kohli returned home and has been making sure to have a fun time in Mumbai before he plays a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia.

On Tuesday evening, Kohli met the Norwegian dance group Quick Style and shared a photo with the boys on his Twitter handle.

"Guess who I met in Mumbai @TheQuickstyle," he captioned the post.

Guess who I met in mumbai ð¥ð @TheQuickstyle pic.twitter.com/wbHcM6JRo9 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 14, 2023

The Quick Style also took to their Instagram account and dropped an uber cool video with Kohli.

In the clip, Kohli is seen dancing with the group in a quirky way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

The video opens with one of the dance group members picking up a cricket bat. He seems unsure of what to do with it and performs a few moves. As the video progresses, Kohli walks up to him and gestures to hand him the bat. Soon, other crew members join, and they break into a dance to Stereo Nation's Ishq.

The video has now gone viral on the Internet, evoking reactions from netizens.

Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma also reacted to the clip. She dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, "Woah!!"

"Superb," former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh commented.

The all-male dance group based in Norway that went viral on the internet through Indian music dance numbers, is on a visit to India. The group rose to fame after recreating hook steps of popular Bollywood songs such as 'Sadi Galli' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Kala Chashma'from 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

