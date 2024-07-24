Amid rumours of a potential move to London, another picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has gone viral

Virushka in London (Pic/virushka_forever05)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a very popular couple in Bollywood and cricket. They prefer to keep their personal lives private. However, with their huge fan base and the prevalence of social media, it's hard to stay out of the spotlight.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli in London

A few days ago, a cute video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with their son, Akaay, went viral. Now, some new photos of the couple have appeared on social media. There are rumours that Anushka and Virat have permanently moved to London. Amid these rumours, the new photos of the couple are gaining attention online.

In the pictures, Anushka is wearing a bright floral maxi dress. Virat, standing next to her, is dressed in a light blue t-shirt, beige shorts, and a matching cap with "LA" on it.

Take a look at the latest picture of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli in London:

News about Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli in London

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently staying in London with their kids-Akaay and Vamika. The actress had also given birth to her son in London earlier this year. It was recently reported that the couple has moved to London permanently. Now, a video of the couple along with their son Akaay roaming on the streets of London has surfaced. In the video, the couple can be seen stopping at a florist.

This is the first video where Akaay was visible. While his face was not visible, he can be seen in Virat's arms. Anushka is seen standing close to them. Virat and Anushka are seen dressed in casuals.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shifted to London?

The power couple has been spotted in London quite often. The rumours of them moving to London for good gained prominence after Virat flew to the country right after the victory parade in Mumbai to be with his family. Since then, many people on social media, mainly a group on Reddit, have started speculating again about whether Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are planning to leave India and move to the UK after Virat retires from cricket.