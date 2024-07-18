Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were spotted at a florist in London. They were seen with their son Akaay

Virat and Anushka

Listen to this article Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted with son Akaay at a flower store in London, watch video x 00:00

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently staying in London with their kids-Akaay and Vamika. The actress had also given birth to her son in London earlier this year. It was recently reported that the couple has moved to London permanently. Now, a video of the couple along with their son Akaay roaming on the streets of London has surfaced. In the video, the couple can be seen stopping at a florist.

This is the first video where Akaay was visible. While his face was not visible, he can be seen in Virat's arms. Anushka is seen standing close to them. Virat and Anushka are seen dressed in casuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vamika trying to hide behind the tree! 😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/W6urdJ5IEi — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) July 18, 2024

Recently, a video of the couple attending a kirtan by Krishna Das at Union Chapel has been circulating on social media. Krishna Das, originally named Jeffrey Kagel, is a follower of Neem Karoli Baba. Both Anushka and Virat are devotees of Neem Karoli Baba and have visited him in Vrindavan. Krishna Das started his spiritual journey in the 1960s after travelling to India and becoming Neem Karoli Baba's disciple. In the viral video, the star couple is seen smiling at the kirtan.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shifted to London?

The power couple has been spotted in London quite often. The rumours of them moving to London for good gained prominence after Virat flew to the country right after the victory parade in Mumbai to be with his family. Since then, many people on social media, mainly a group on Reddit, have started speculating again about whether Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are planning to leave India and move to the UK after Virat retires from cricket.

In a post on Reddit, one user wrote, "Yes. I got the hint back when he made that “ I will be gone for a while” statement. He also started following a london play school/residential area type of a thing on Instagram very recently . They’ve at least temporarily moved their base to the UK, he’ll obviously have to travel during the matches and be in india for ipl. But after he’s done with cricket, they’ll permanently live there (sic.)"

Another fan penned, "They can't live a normal life here. London is a good city.. It's pretty and good education is available. I remember once virat and anushka(2-3 years ago) were riding a scooty and everyone was following them . Then Virat's hotel room video. People are crazy after them. Their kids photo will be leaked one day Or the other (which they don't want). They can't have their privacy here. He's going to retire in 3-4 years and anushka has already taken a halt in her career. He already said he will disappear for a while. Which isn't possible in India. So probably settling in uk only (sic.)"