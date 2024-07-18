'Virat and Rohit are irreplaceable, just like Sachin, Dhoni': Kapil Dev

Kohli announced retirement from T20Is after delivering a match-winning knock of 76 in India’s thirlling win in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli; (right) Kapil Dev

Former World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev has said veteran duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are “irreplaceable” in the Indian team across formats and called them “same as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.”

Kohli announced retirement from T20Is after delivering a match-winning knock of 76 in India’s thirlling win in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa. Later, at the post-match press conference, Rohit too announced that he was ending his T20I career.

“No one can take Virat and Rohit’s place in the Indian team in any format. They have been a huge servant of Indian cricket and it was a happy farewell for them. The stature that Virat has made of himself in all formats, he will surely be missed in T20Is. Both are same as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. They are irreplaceable,” said Kapil Dev, who is also a president of the PGTI, told IANS on the sidelines of Trinity Golf Championship League second edition curtain raiser event.

Kohli’s T20 journey began in June 2010. Over 14 years, he featured in 125 T20Is, amassing 4188 runs, which included one century and 38 half-centuries. His relentless dedication and passion for the game made him the second-highest run-getter in T20Is, just behind Rohit, who’s retirement marks the end of an illustrious T20I career during which he became the format’s highest scorer, amassing 4231 runs in 159 matches.

Rohit also holds the record for the most centuries in T20 internationals, with five to his name. His T20I journey began with the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, where he was a key player in India’s first title win. Now, as captain, he has led India to their second title, further cementing his legacy.

