Kapil Dev wishes Gautam Gambhir following appointment as Team India's head coach

Kapil Dev (Pic: File Pic)

Former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev wished luck to Team India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Kapil Dev was speaking at the launch event of the upcoming Trinity Golf Champions League in Delhi. He is also the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Talking to ANI, Kapil Dev said about Gambhir, "Good luck to him. All the best..."

Gautam Gambhir was appointed as head coach of the Indian team after replacing Rahul Dravid on July 9.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach ended after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, but later his and staff's contracts were extended. Under Dravid, the "Men in Blue" won the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa.

Following India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, Kapil Dev said that it was not possible only because of one player but rather collective performance.

"Everyone in the team played well, that is why we won the cup," he added.

Coming to the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli's (76) and Axar Patel's (47) attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total thanks to Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) and Hardik Pandya (3/20) and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

Talking about expectations from the Indian golf contingent for the Paris Olympics 2024, Kapil said, "We can express our good wishes, just go out and play. We do not want them to be under any pressure."

In June, the Indian golf team for the Paris Olympics 2024 was announced, it consists of Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar in the men's competition while Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will represent the tricolour in the women's competition.

(With ANI Inputs)