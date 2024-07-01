Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup win photo garnered more than 18 million likes on Instagram beating Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding post.

Virat Kohli, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sidharth-Kiara's wedding photo is no longer India’s most-liked Instagram post x 00:00

It’s been over a year since Bollywood’s power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Rajasthan. From their iconic wedding video to simply looking fabulous on their special day, the couple maintained the throne of having the most-liked Instagram post, courtesy of their D-day. However, it was usurped by Virat Kohli’s post after lifting the T20 World Cup trophy.

Kiara and Sidharth got married in Rajasthan in February 2023.

On June 29, 2024, Team India scripted history by winning the T20 World Cup after 13 years. After passing the baton to the next generation and bringing an end to his illustrious T20I career, Virat Kohli admitted that he couldn't have dreamt of a better day than lifting the T20 World Cup trophy.

"Couldn't have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it, jai hind," Kohli captioned his post on Instagram. The post garnered more than 18 million likes on Instagram beating Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding post.

Earlier, Virat penned a heartfelt post for his better half Anushka Sharma. Sharing a photo of the two holding floats of champagne, he wrote, “None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU.”

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance.

Coming to Kiara, the actress is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer', a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon. She is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'WAR 2', which will also feature 'RRR' star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has 'Don 3' lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh.

Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' on Prime Video alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance.

