Virat Kohli's heartfelt post for Anushka Sharma post T20 World Cup win: 'This victory is as much yours as it’s mine'

Virat Kohli shared that the T20 World Cup win wouldn't have been possible without his wife Anushka Sharma.

After Team India's historic win in the T20 World Cup, star India batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is. It was an emotional moment for fans across the world. However, amid the celebrations, Virat penned a heartfelt post for his better half Anushka Sharma. Sharing a photo of the two holding floats of champagne, he wrote, “None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU.”

Earlier, Anushka wrote a heartwarming note for her husband and star batter Virat Kohli. Calling him her "home", she wrote a sweet note for Virat on her Instagram handle along with his picture holding the trophy. "AND ..... I love this man..@virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home..- now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!"

Anushka expressed her excitement and celebrated the victory by sharing several pictures of Team India lifting the trophy and the emotional moments of the players. She congratulated Team India and also shared that their daughter Vamika was concerned about the players when she watched them crying on TV.

She mentioned, "Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV..... Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people... What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!"

Virat and Anushka's journey, which began with a chance encounter during a shampoo advertisement shoot in 2013, blossomed into a beautiful bond, culminating in their fairytale wedding in 2017. Their family expanded with the arrival of their daughter, Vamika, in 2021, followed by the birth of their son, Akaay, earlier this year.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka gears up for her most anticipated biopic, 'Chakda Xpress,' portraying the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years since her last appearance in 'Zero'.