Vishal Bhardwaj: KK and I came together from Delhi; our first break and success were together

Remembering the legacy of KK, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj stated how he and the late singer started their journey together
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Vishal Bhardwaj
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has remembered the late singer KK through an emotional post he wrote in Hindi. Remembering the legacy of KK, Bhardwaj stated how he and the late singer started their journey together. He stated- "Mera chhota Bhaiyaa. Hum saath aaye thay dilli se. Humara pehla break pehli film pehli kaamyaabi ek saath- MAACHIS (Chhodh aaye hum wo galiyan. He also sang the 2nd music in Lata ji’s pani pani re) Anginat lamhe.. anginat yaadein.. Bepanah dard.. Bichhdey sabhee baari baari.."
Mera chhota Bhaiyaa.— Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) June 1, 2022
Hum saath aaye thay dilli se. Humara pehla break pehli film pehli kaamyaabi ek saath- MAACHIS
(Chhodh aaye hum wo galiyan. He also sang the 2nd music in Lata ji’s pani pani re)
Anginat lamhe.. anginat yaadein..
Bepanah dard..
Bichhdey sabhee baari baari.. pic.twitter.com/gHrJHqpA9g