Vishal Bhardwaj: KK and I came together from Delhi; our first break and success were together

Remembering the legacy of KK, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj stated how he and the late singer started their journey together

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Vishal Bhardwaj

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has remembered the late singer KK through an emotional post he wrote in Hindi. Remembering the legacy of KK, Bhardwaj stated how he and the late singer started their journey together. He stated- "Mera chhota Bhaiyaa. Hum saath aaye thay dilli se. Humara pehla break pehli film pehli kaamyaabi ek saath- MAACHIS (Chhodh aaye hum wo galiyan. He also sang the 2nd music in Lata ji’s pani pani re) Anginat lamhe.. anginat yaadein.. Bepanah dard.. Bichhdey sabhee baari baari.."

In view of the sudden demise of the playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, decided to cut short her scheduled political programme in erstwhile Maoist-infested Bankura district on Wednesday morning and rushed back to Kolkata.

A mega public rally at Bankura was scheduled on Wednesday at 12 noon. However, the Chief Minister arrived at the rally venue at 10.45 a.m. and completed her speech within 20 minutes.

"I will take a flight to Kolkata from Andal Airport. If I am able to reach Kolkata in time, I will interact with KK's family members who have already arrived there. I have spoken to KK's wife. My ministers are there to oversee all the necessary arrangements. Gun salute by Kolkata Police personnel will also be arranged to pay respect to the deceased singer at the Kolkata airport only," the Chief Minister said.

Wednesday's rally at Bankura was quite crucial for the Chief Minister considering that this erstwhile Maoist-infested district shifted towards BJP since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Both the Lok Sabha constituencies in the district, namely Bankura and Bishnupur, have elected BJP Parliamentarians now. Even in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, Trinamool Congress conceded defeat in four assembly constituencies.