Music Composers Association of India, led by Vishal Bhardwaj, and Screenwriters Association sign MoU that make music directors and lyricists equal authors of songs; agreement mandates credit on promo material and streaming apps

Vishal Bhardwaj

Listen to this article Vishal Bhardwaj: ‘We unite to make songs. Why not unite to fight?’ x 00:00

This should’ve been thought of earlier,” says filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj. But it’s never too late for positive change. On February 27, Bhardwaj, president of the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI), led the change as he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Screenwriters Association (SWA) that represents lyricists. The landmark agreement establishes composers and lyricists as equal authors of songs, and is designed to ensure fair credit and contracts for both parties.

Raj Shekhar

The MoU proposes that lyricists and composers will be deemed “primary artistes”. This will serve as the artistes’ foundation for negotiations with producers and music labels. Bhardwaj tells mid-day that over the past year, the MCAI and SWA have been formulating the MoU, keeping in mind the challenges of composers and lyricists. He hails the move, stating, “It’s a commendable development. Both parties are progressive. It took almost one year, as they brainstormed so that the point of view and challenges of both parties could be captured. Seventy years passed, and we hadn’t thought that we should come together for this. We unite to make songs. So, why not come together to fight? Each is incomplete without the other. If a song is a hit, it’s never only because of the tune or only for the words.”

A crucial consequence of equal authorship is fair credit. While lyricists are often not credited on a film’s publicity material or audio-streaming platforms, the MoU mandates fair creative practices. Lyricist Raj Shekhar, who has penned songs for Deva and Animal (2023), states, “The MoU is the first step in ensuring fair credit. If on the publicity material of a film, HoDs are mentioned, composers and lyricists’ names will be mentioned as well. We’ve been talking to streaming platforms, and there are missing credits of a lot of artistes. I can reach out to [them] regarding the lack of my credit, but who will talk on behalf of Shailendra and Sahir Ludhianvi, who are no more? Their credits are missing, as are those of SD Burman and Madan Mohan. This needs to be changed.”

The agreement also mentions that a composer and lyricist will have separate contracts with a film’s producer to establish independence of the artistes. With the exception of certain leading lyricists, the practice so far was that a film’s composer would choose a lyricist, and act as the intermediary between the producer and them. Shekhar elaborates, “Now, there will be no middle-men. Lyricists and composers will be treated as individual entities. A lot of composers are happy with this because they would feel an unnecessary doubt [looming] on them regarding transparency of fee.”

Looking ahead, Bhardwaj wants the two associations to fight for their moral rights. “Our derivatives are stolen from us; our composition or words are mutilated later. For instance, Goli maar bheje mein has been remixed [for Crazxy], and I couldn’t do anything about it. We aren’t even consulted on our song. We need to raise this issue so that the moral rights [rest with us],” he urges.

More say, more freedom



Hussain Haidry

Hussain Haidry, who has penned songs for Sherni (2021), says lyricists are feeling “a sense of relief” with the MoU. He is happy that composers and lyricists, as primary artistes, will have ownership over their creations, and hence, greater freedom. He explains, “The ownership of lyrics will reside with the lyricist, and that of the tune with the composer. But the ownership of the song recording would rest with the producer, who facilitated the recording. So, if a music director doesn’t like my lyrics, he can sell his tune to someone else. Similarly, I can sell my lyrics to someone else after getting consent from him/her. But the composite of the two, which has been produced by someone, cannot be sold by the lyricist or music director alone.”