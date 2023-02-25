Vishal Bhardwaj on roping in Wamiqa Gabbi for dance-heavy film 'Fursat'

Bhardwaj, who was initially unsure about casting Wamiqa in dance-heavy film Fursat, on how she impressed him with her first rehearsal

A still from Fursat

Trust Vishal Bhardwaj to keep experimenting with themes and formats. The director’s short film, Fursat — led by Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi — employs dance as a device to take the narrative ahead. Bhardwaj, who previously worked with Gabbi in Modern Love Mumbai (2022) and the upcoming Khufiya, was keen to rope her in for the project. But he had his apprehensions since the role demanded an agile dancer. “I was sure of Wamiqa’s acting capabilities. However, knowing that she isn’t a trained dancer, I had my doubts. I had even discussed [the possibility of] simplifying the choreography,” he recounts.

Vishal Bhardwaj

Bhardwaj was pleasantly surprised when the actor picked up the steps smoothly. He says, “She impressed us after the first rehearsal itself. That she took on this challenge [shows] her dedication towards the craft.” For Gabbi, it’s a matter of pride to have three Bhardwaj projects on her résumé. Happy to be a part of the short film that was shot on an iPhone, she says, “I am happy to have gotten a chance to try out this format with Vishal sir. He points out small nuances and details, which make his work a class apart.”

